Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Motco raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BSX opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $67.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,830 shares of company stock worth $4,316,049. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.