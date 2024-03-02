Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $69,793,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,730,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.73. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.