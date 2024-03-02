Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 900 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.1% in the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,503,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 60,015 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UL opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.94. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.