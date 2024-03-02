Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

