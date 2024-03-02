Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,079,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,157,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,509,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,151 shares of company stock worth $23,601,819. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA opened at $277.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.53. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNA

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.