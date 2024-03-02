Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,891 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $478,292.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,138 shares of company stock worth $4,418,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.80.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.39. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.17 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

