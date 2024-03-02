Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Short Interest Update

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 67.1% from the January 31st total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Talphera Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.50. Talphera has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Talphera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

