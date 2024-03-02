Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,250 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tanger worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 4,051.4% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tanger in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tanger in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Tanger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $28.94 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

Tanger Profile

(Free Report)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

Featured Stories

