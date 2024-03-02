Telsey Advisory Group Downgrades Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) to Market Perform

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIRK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.15 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Down 4.3 %

BIRK opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.