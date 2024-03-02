Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $105.00 target price on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $408,331,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

