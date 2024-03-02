Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of TS opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. Tenaris’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

