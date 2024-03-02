The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.