The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Cut by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,865,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allstate by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,121,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Allstate stock opened at $155.14 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.34.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
