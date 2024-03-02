The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.70 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.63. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS.
Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNS
Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance
Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$65.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.83. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.
Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 73.36%.
Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Nova Scotia
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.