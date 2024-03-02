The Bank of Nova Scotia Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $6.70 Per Share (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.63. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C($0.42). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of C$8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.28 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$66.78.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$65.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.83. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

