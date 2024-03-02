The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $121.90 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $125.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

