The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.64

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.64 and last traded at $125.09, with a volume of 9869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total value of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 155,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,380,739.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

