The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $209.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RSG. Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Republic Services Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE RSG opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $192.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.97 and a 200-day moving average of $158.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.