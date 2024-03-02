The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $21.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

IOVA opened at $16.79 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $17,128,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 78,224 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

