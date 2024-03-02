The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $108.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.58. Trex has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.80.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

