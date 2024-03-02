The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,828,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hershey by 143.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,819 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $188.05 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.53. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.