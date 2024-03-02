The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.79

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.33, with a volume of 45019 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

PNTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upgraded The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $547.12 million, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNTG. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,578,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 873.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 690,870 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 79.1% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 528,612 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 63.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,343,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after buying an additional 519,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $6,574,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

