The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Short Interest Down 25.9% in February

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Singing Machine Stock Up 4.1 %

MICS stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.13. Singing Machine has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on Singing Machine in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MICS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Singing Machine by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Singing Machine by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Singing Machine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Singing Machine

(Get Free Report)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.