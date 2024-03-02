The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Update

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. Timken has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.07. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 831.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,995,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after acquiring an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

