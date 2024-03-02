The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,501 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,701 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 23,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 67,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7519 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

