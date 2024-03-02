Tigress Financial Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $985.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Tigress Financial from $790.00 to $985.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.71% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $824.90.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $822.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $627.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

