Timbercreek Financial Corp. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TSE TF opened at C$7.74 on Thursday. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 125.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$645.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.85.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

