Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,766 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth $2,040,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 3.4% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 34,998 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Toast by 69.7% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast by 15.6% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,998,000 after buying an additional 551,493 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 390,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $6,671,911.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,733 shares in the company, valued at $723,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,405,988 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Further Reading

