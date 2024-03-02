Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,766 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 508.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,058,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,512,000 after purchasing an additional 884,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth about $29,933,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $25,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

TNL stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TNL

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.