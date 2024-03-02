Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 122 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Malloy acquired 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, with a total value of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $384.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $385.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

