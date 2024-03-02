Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,220 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FE stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.61%.

FE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

