Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,010 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,700 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. BNP Paribas cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

