Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 72.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $585,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 614.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,713.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (up previously from $445.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.79.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $447.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.93.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

