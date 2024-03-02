Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,854 shares of company stock worth $2,945,471 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $124.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $146.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.