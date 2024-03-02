Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,315 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,143 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 491,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,805,000 after buying an additional 270,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 410,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $711,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,222.9% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,163,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CFG opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

