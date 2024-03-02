Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.6 %

BRO stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.77.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

