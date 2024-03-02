Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

