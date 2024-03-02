Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $67.00 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.