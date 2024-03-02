Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,920,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $80.05 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.39%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.