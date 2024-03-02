Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.17 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RGA opened at $176.41 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $179.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average of $156.68.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.90.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

