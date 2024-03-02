Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.75 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $27,335,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $127.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

