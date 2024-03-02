Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.29 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $440.90 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.06 and a 12-month high of $454.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $428.20 and its 200-day moving average is $405.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,650 shares of company stock worth $22,569,396. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

