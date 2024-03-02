Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in IDEX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 360,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,900,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 76.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.56.

IEX opened at $239.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.68 and a 200 day moving average of $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.89. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $239.93.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

