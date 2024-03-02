Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,043,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,110,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.11.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE J opened at $146.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.10. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Ralph E. Eberhart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $454,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,018 shares of company stock worth $2,475,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.