Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.78 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.62, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 412.70%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at $245,443.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Matlock sold 941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $65,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,521,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,480. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

