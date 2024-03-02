Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.87 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 137.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 56,732 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,674,000 after purchasing an additional 179,894 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

