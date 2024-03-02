Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.98 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,406 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Expedia Group worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $5,126,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $4,026,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $3,175,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,768 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $19,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178 over the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Expedia Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $136.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average is $126.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.94 and a one year high of $160.05.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

