Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.08 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after acquiring an additional 212,204 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $385,860,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,175,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FDS opened at $461.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $487.79. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $467.11 and its 200 day moving average is $450.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total transaction of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares in the company, valued at $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

