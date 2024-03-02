Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,220 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.1 %

WBA opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

