Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 360 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.45.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $133.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.25 and its 200-day moving average is $112.33. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

