Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 530 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $401,172,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BALL

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.