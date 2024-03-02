Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 650 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.40.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

